SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 84,008 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) by 113.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,996 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 84,008 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.30% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 15,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,082.68. This trade represents a 17.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lester A. Wong sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $7,302,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,175,930.53. This represents a 54.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,051 shares of company stock worth $11,333,480. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $125.22 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average of $75.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.16%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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