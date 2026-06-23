SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY - Free Report) by 1,098.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772,157 shares of the technology retailer's stock after buying an additional 707,712 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.37% of Best Buy worth $48,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,871 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $525,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $174,685,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,096,015 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $207,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,342 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,020,539 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $135,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,052,805 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $70,464,000 after purchasing an additional 785,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Best Buy

Here are the key news stories impacting Best Buy this week:

Best Buy Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $76.19 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.10 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Best Buy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.11%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 500,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $38,086,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,930,586 shares in the company, valued at $832,036,206.32. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,784 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $131,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,294. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 583,533 shares of company stock worth $44,584,972 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group set a $90.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Best Buy from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Best Buy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $79.65.

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Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

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