SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 114.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,064,157 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after buying an additional 1,101,364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Abbott Laboratories worth $211,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 189,613 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.8% during the first quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 141,209 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $14,498,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 103,773 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $88.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $154.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $139.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

See Also

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