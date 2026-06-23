SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 366.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,809 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 109,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.18% of MasTec worth $44,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company's stock worth $573,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,896 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $347,792,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $147,357,000. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter valued at $81,514,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MasTec by 52.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,175 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $217,529,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $440.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $428.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $471.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on MasTec from $347.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $459.28.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,779,382. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,446,954.56. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,764. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $406.63 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $441.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company's fifty day moving average is $382.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business's revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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