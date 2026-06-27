SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 100,194 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS - Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,272 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 100,194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of A. O. Smith worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,302 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $61,393,000 after acquiring an additional 154,201 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 11.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,176 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 165.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,874 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $67.00 price objective on A. O. Smith and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $69.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AOS

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.66. A. O. Smith Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.16 and a twelve month high of $81.86.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $974.06 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business's revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. A. O. Smith's payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

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