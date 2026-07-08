SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,558 Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Free Report) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,007 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,558 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,307,191 shares of the company's stock worth $130,138,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 88.2% in the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,931 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3,366.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,577,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,431,000 after buying an additional 2,503,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,048,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,417,000 after buying an additional 406,254 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 11.7% during the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,676,624 shares of the company's stock worth $65,975,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNTH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $67.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNTH opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.77. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $98.70.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.22. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,998.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dianthus Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Ryan Savitz sold 8,224 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $738,844.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $738,844.16. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 26,530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $2,404,148.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $362,480. The trade was a 86.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 64,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,993 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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