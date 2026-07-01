SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 126,732 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS - Free Report) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,687 shares of the company's stock after selling 126,732 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRS. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 564.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 7,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 857 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 504.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 882 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leonardo DRS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Leonardo DRS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Leonardo DRS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRS

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Baylouny sold 36,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $1,665,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,606.45. This represents a 22.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sally Wallace sold 28,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $1,342,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,704,661.55. This trade represents a 33.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,608. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of DRS opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $50.59.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 7.85%.The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Leonardo DRS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.64%.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company's portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

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