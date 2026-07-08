SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,127 Shares of Celcuity, Inc. $CELC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Free Report) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,127 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Celcuity were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,535,561 shares of the company's stock worth $352,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,300 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,302,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Celcuity by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company's stock worth $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 437,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celcuity by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,279,433 shares of the company's stock worth $227,351,000 after purchasing an additional 220,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Celcuity by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,687 shares of the company's stock worth $163,343,000 after buying an additional 914,887 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celcuity alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELC. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Leerink Partners set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Celcuity from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Celcuity in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.09.

View Our Latest Report on Celcuity

Celcuity Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $115.72 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $112.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.86. Celcuity, Inc. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $151.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 12.31 and a quick ratio of 12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.16.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celcuity, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $3,517,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,144,200. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $1,264,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $949,509.60. This represents a 57.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celcuity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celcuity wasn't on the list.

While Celcuity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here