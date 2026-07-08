SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,160 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR - Free Report) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 16,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 164 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 403 shares of the energy company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMR. Zacks Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $194.00 target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha Metallurgical Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $195.33.

Read Our Latest Report on AMR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $828,104.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,326. This trade represents a 27.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 985,394 shares in the company, valued at $197,798,137.62. This represents a 1.03% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of AMR stock opened at $152.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $109.21 and a one year high of $253.82. The company's fifty day moving average price is $185.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86). The business had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.Alpha Metallurgical Resources's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc NYSE: AMR is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy's metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

See Also

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