SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 164,750 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Free Report) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,425 shares of the company's stock after selling 164,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company's stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $190.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.91 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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