SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 166,642 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,024 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 166,642 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $202,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 48.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,591,000 after acquiring an additional 757,542 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 314.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 169,248 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 154.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 519,816 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 315,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get HR alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, CAO Amanda L. Callaway sold 25,767 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $524,873.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 109,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,762.98. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1%

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.98. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $275.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.01 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Healthcare Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently -165.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.62.

Get Our Latest Report on HR

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Healthcare Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Healthcare Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here