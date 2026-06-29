SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 341,781 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,437 shares of the company's stock after selling 341,781 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in nVent Electric were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 522.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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nVent Electric Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE NVT opened at $163.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $161.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $68.90 and a 52 week high of $184.64.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on nVent Electric

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $4,603,864.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,745.51. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,257,472.61. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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