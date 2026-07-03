SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 35,413 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,655 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 35,413 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,205 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $171,019,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Franklin Electric by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,797 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $154,871,000 after buying an additional 74,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,419 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $92,997,000 after buying an additional 24,027 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 703,992 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,243,000 after buying an additional 79,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 607,040 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $54,476,000 after acquiring an additional 50,895 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.1%

FELE stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.63 and a 52 week high of $111.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $500.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.21 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,200. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 8,547 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $883,759.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,430.60. This represents a 53.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 19,835 shares of company stock worth $2,004,982 over the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.00.

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Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Free Report).

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