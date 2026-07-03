SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 367,887 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,451 shares of the company's stock after selling 367,887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 33.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,852,040 shares of the company's stock worth $53,248,000 after acquiring an additional 719,795 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 652,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 198,324 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $21.95 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a net margin of 10.03%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Bath & Body Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

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