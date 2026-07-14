SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 394,400 Shares of Webull Corporation $BULL

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL - Free Report) by 95.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,879 shares of the company's stock after selling 394,400 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Webull were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BULL. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Webull in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webull during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webull during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Webull during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Webull during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Webull Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BULL opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. Webull Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The stock's 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BULL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Webull from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Webull in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Webull from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webull currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BULL

Webull Company Profile

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

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