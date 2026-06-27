SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 49,452 Shares of Cognex Corporation $CGNX

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 49,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Cognex worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 402.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.43.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Fennell sold 64,873 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $4,349,734.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,184.15. This represents a 85.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura Ann Macdonald sold 98,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $6,554,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $351,234.40. The trade was a 94.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 224,847 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 1.52. Cognex Corporation has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $71.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Cognex had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $268.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Corporation will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Cognex's payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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