SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 56,012 Shares of Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU - Free Report) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,573 shares of the coal producer's stock after selling 56,012 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $6,309,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 548,607 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 126,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts: Sign Up

Peabody Energy Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:BTU traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 56,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,426. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.38. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.40). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.The company had revenue of $973.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Peabody Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.30%.

Peabody Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Peabody Energy this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or publicized securities fraud class actions against Peabody Energy, alleging the company and certain executives misled investors about Centurion mine production and operational problems. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or publicized securities fraud class actions against Peabody Energy, alleging the company and certain executives misled investors about Centurion mine production and operational problems. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits focus on disclosures made on March 30 and May 5, 2026, and say investors suffered losses after Peabody revealed problems at its flagship Centurion asset. Article Title

The lawsuits focus on disclosures made on March 30 and May 5, 2026, and say investors suffered losses after Peabody revealed problems at its flagship Centurion asset. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms reminded investors that the lead plaintiff deadline in the Peabody class action is August 24, 2026, keeping the legal case in focus but not adding new business developments. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial cut Peabody Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Peabody Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.12.

View Our Latest Report on Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world's largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody's product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Peabody Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Peabody Energy wasn't on the list.

While Peabody Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here