SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,052 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. $ASR

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR - Free Report) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 7,052 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 766.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 38.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 181 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 324 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ASR stock opened at $285.14 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $381.52. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $300.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 26.32%.The company had revenue of $495.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $5.7572 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste's payout ratio is presently 110.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASR. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $300.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASR

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: ASR is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

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