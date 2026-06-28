SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,682 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,679 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,682 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,754,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,375,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $237,783,000 after buying an additional 216,707 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 354.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,668 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWXT. Bank of America upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $197.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.84 and a 1-year high of $241.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Further Reading

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