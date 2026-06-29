SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. $HG

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG - Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,323 shares of the company's stock after selling 134,829 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Hamilton Insurance Group worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company's stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 37,329 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 39,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,653 shares of the company's stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 87.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 85,739 shares of the company's stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 39,927 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director David A. Brown sold 37,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $1,199,568.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 450,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,472,000. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $337,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 71,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,189,639.43. The trade was a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,105 shares of company stock worth $2,220,158. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.00.

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Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE HG opened at $33.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.56. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $758.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $933.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

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