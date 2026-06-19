SG Trading Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 5,500 Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,772 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning Hawaii Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,043 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 104,406 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,980.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 104,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,331,883.20. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total transaction of $3,398,371.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 116,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,935,577.48. This represents a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

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Ross Stores Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ROST stock opened at $232.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.49 and a 1 year high of $242.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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