SG Trading Solutions LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,049 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $3,645,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,344,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,540 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lam Research by 781.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,518,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053,978 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,730,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,199,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $890,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Lam Research Stock Up 4.0%

LRCX stock opened at $389.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $486.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $401.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $333.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here