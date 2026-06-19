SG Trading Solutions LLC Makes New $730,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Analog Devices by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $434.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $439.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 120,175 shares in the company, valued at $48,169,745.25. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,442 shares of company stock worth $40,422,954. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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