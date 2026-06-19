SG Trading Solutions LLC Takes $2.04 Million Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,858 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Claris Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $147.62 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a 1-year low of $126.23 and a 1-year high of $154.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DTE

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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