SG Trading Solutions LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,611 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average of $87.78. The company has a market capitalization of $471.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.72 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,162.87. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $315,759.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 172,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,920,694.24. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here