SG Trading Solutions LLC Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,867 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $211.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $204.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.92 and a 52-week high of $220.43.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The business's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $208.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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