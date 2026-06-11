Sharpepoint LLC Acquires Shares of 9,296 RTX Corporation $RTX

Sharpepoint LLC acquired a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,296 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $177.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $239.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $135.43 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $183.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. RTX's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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