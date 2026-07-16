Sharpepoint LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Sharpepoint LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,047 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sharpepoint LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sharpepoint LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Navigation Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $900,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.2% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Good Harbor Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,104 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $607.58.

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More Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $514.36 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $521.90 and its 200 day moving average is $571.75. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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