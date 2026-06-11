Sharpepoint LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Sharpepoint LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,003 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,064,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,018,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $525.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 66.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $620.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Trending Headlines about Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin won a $153.9 million contract for F-35 long-lead parts, adding to its backlog and reinforcing demand for its core fighter program. Article Title

Lockheed Martin won a $153.9 million contract for F-35 long-lead parts, adding to its backlog and reinforcing demand for its core fighter program. Positive Sentiment: The company cleared a key propulsion test for its PrSM Increment 4 missile and is investing heavily to expand long-range strike production, which supports the growth narrative in missiles and munitions. Article Title

The company cleared a key propulsion test for its PrSM Increment 4 missile and is investing heavily to expand long-range strike production, which supports the growth narrative in missiles and munitions. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin also demonstrated a containerized JAGM system that successfully intercepted a test drone, highlighting progress in counter-drone and mobile defense technologies. Article Title

Lockheed Martin also demonstrated a containerized JAGM system that successfully intercepted a test drone, highlighting progress in counter-drone and mobile defense technologies. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer described Lockheed Martin as “very volatile,” which may reflect investor uncertainty rather than a direct change in fundamentals. Article Title

Jim Cramer described Lockheed Martin as “very volatile,” which may reflect investor uncertainty rather than a direct change in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed Martin said it cannot determine when U.S. allies will receive Patriot missiles because it does not control PAC-3 interceptor allocation, even though production has tripled; the issue underscores strong demand but also supply constraints. Article Title

Lockheed Martin said it cannot determine when U.S. allies will receive Patriot missiles because it does not control PAC-3 interceptor allocation, even though production has tripled; the issue underscores strong demand but also supply constraints. Negative Sentiment: A law firm reportedly opened an investigation into alleged misleading statements tied to contract losses, disclosures, and governance practices, which could create overhang for the stock. Article Title

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here