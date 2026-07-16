Sharpepoint LLC Sells 6,284 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Sharpepoint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,328 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 6,284 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up 3.0% of Sharpepoint LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sharpepoint LLC's holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in Western Digital by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 32,487 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 25,987 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,122,095 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $193,303,000 after acquiring an additional 282,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.24, for a total value of $1,376,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 85,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,366,060.96. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.84, for a total transaction of $8,236,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 598,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,342,096. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,322 shares of company stock worth $12,768,550. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research set a $1,050.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut shares of Western Digital from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $520.32.

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Western Digital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Western Digital Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $513.84 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $560.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.93. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.79 and a 1-year high of $799.87. The stock has a market cap of $177.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 2.11.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business's revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Western Digital's payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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