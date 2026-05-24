Shelter Rock Management LLC Invests $6.09 Million in Visa Inc. $V

Shelter Rock Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,364 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $6,089,000. Visa makes up 6.1% of Shelter Rock Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. TRB Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 110,000 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $38,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 8,174 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $329.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $312.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.42. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $590.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Loop Capital began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price on the stock. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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