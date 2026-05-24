Shelter Rock Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Shelter Rock Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,951 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $6,582,000. Transdigm Group accounts for 6.6% of Shelter Rock Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Transdigm Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,524.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total transaction of $12,290,622.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,138,801.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,212.37 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,194.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,285.63. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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