Shelton Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,452 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,962.62. This represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,319,950.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,958 shares of company stock worth $4,839,284. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,028. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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