Shelton Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Shelton Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 6,113 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $425 from $350 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued upside confidence. Article Title

Needham raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $425 from $350 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued upside confidence. Positive Sentiment: BTIG and Wells Fargo also recently increased price targets, helping fuel the stock’s record-high run and supporting investor optimism around cybersecurity demand and AI-driven security products. Article Title

BTIG and Wells Fargo also recently increased price targets, helping fuel the stock’s record-high run and supporting investor optimism around cybersecurity demand and AI-driven security products. Positive Sentiment: Commentary from several outlets highlighted PANW as a high-growth cybersecurity name, with analysts pointing to improving business momentum and continued demand as reasons for the stock’s strength. Article Title

Commentary from several outlets highlighted PANW as a high-growth cybersecurity name, with analysts pointing to improving business momentum and continued demand as reasons for the stock’s strength. Neutral Sentiment: One article noted that PANW is trading near all-time highs after a steep year-to-date advance, suggesting the stock is now priced for continued execution. Article Title

One article noted that PANW is trading near all-time highs after a steep year-to-date advance, suggesting the stock is now priced for continued execution. Negative Sentiment: After a large run-up, some market commentary warned that valuation and “nosebleed” pricing could limit near-term upside if results fail to keep pace with expectations. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total transaction of $313,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 81,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,272,790.88. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock valued at $27,204,024. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $9.08 on Tuesday, hitting $348.45. 2,813,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,310,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $283.99 billion, a PE ratio of 284.23, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $258.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $368.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.Palo Alto Networks's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. FBN Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $317.78.

Read Our Latest Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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