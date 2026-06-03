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Shepherd Street Advisors LLC Makes New $970,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
GE Vernova logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shepherd Street Advisors LLC opened a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter, buying 1,484 shares worth about $970,000.
  • GE Vernova continues to draw interest from other institutions, while recent headlines highlight optimism around AI data center-driven power demand and a generally supportive analyst view with a Moderate Buy consensus.
  • The company posted a strong quarterly report, with EPS of $17.44 and revenue of $9.34 billion, both beating expectations; it also announced a $0.50 quarterly dividend payable July 14.
  • Interested in GE Vernova? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shepherd Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova is being highlighted as one of the non-tech winners from the AI data center boom, with investors focusing on rising demand for power generation and grid infrastructure that could support long-term growth. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer called GE Vernova “absolutely terrific,” reinforcing a favorable investor narrative around the stock even after its recent pullback from highs. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with GE Vernova receiving an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” supporting confidence in the company’s business outlook. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary says GE Vernova’s valuation is being reassessed after a powerful run, with the stock still up strongly over the past year despite a more recent cooling-off period. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: A Massachusetts judge upheld an injunction requiring GE Vernova to keep working on the Vineyard Wind project, leaving the company tied to a disputed offshore wind contract and limiting its ability to exit the project early. Article Title

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $969.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.65 and a 52 week high of $1,181.95. The company's 50 day moving average price is $998.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $810.55. The company has a market capitalization of $260.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GE Vernova from $965.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus set a $1,300.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,090.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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