Shepherd Street Advisors LLC Takes $2.40 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Shepherd Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,883 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.3% of Shepherd Street Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Pincus Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE TSM opened at $446.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.64 and a fifty-two week high of $449.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $380.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here