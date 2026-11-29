SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 248.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,209 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.5% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co's holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,259,020 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $83,356,484,000 after buying an additional 3,281,761 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659,406 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $13,990,089,000 after acquiring an additional 669,566 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 33,203,350 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $11,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,371 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,724,321 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,334,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alphabet by 90.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,040,373 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,900,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112,680 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,494,424.20. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Yorkville Ives assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Alphabet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $465.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.51.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $275.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.73 and a twelve month high of $408.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company's 50 day moving average is $316.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.59%.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about GOOGL:

Positive Sentiment: Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. 2 Ways Anthropic’s IPO Pays Off for Alphabet Investors

Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Kaplan Fox class-action notice

Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports also noted that David Tepper reduced his Alphabet position and ETFs were net sellers, adding to evidence of investor caution. ETFs are net sellers of Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

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