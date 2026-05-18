Sherry Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Sherry Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Zoom Communications makes up 0.9% of Sherry Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zoom Communications by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,753 shares of the company's stock worth $19,697,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,069,440 shares of the company's stock worth $88,229,000 after acquiring an additional 50,579 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $1,289,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $562,102.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 142,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,228,363.56. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 144,329 shares of company stock worth $12,364,989 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.78% of the company's stock.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

ZM stock opened at $100.16 on Monday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.15 and a 1 year high of $111.56. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). Zoom Communications had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Zoom Communications's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Zoom Communications from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Zoom Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised Zoom Communications to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.57.

View Our Latest Report on Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

See Also

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