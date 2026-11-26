First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS - Free Report) by 642.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,653,132 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,353,238 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 5.74% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $78,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 194.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 60,728 shares of the company's stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHLS. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.02.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 9.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $195.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $161.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business's revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group designs and supplies electrical balance-of-system (EBOS) solutions used in solar energy projects. Founded in 1996, the company develops equipment and systems that connect solar panels to the electrical grid. Its products include cable assemblies and wiring harnesses, combiner and junction boxes, disconnects, and other components used to collect and manage electricity generated by solar panels. Shoals also offers pre-engineered, plug-and-play solutions intended to simplify installation and maintenance.

See Also

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