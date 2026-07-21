Shopify Inc. $SHOP Position Lifted by Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,458,265 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 165,080 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 5.8% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of Shopify worth $410,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 13.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 380 shares of the software maker's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $124.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.07. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.19. The firm has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Citigroup downgraded shares of Shopify from a "market outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial set a $155.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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