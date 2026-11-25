Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 251.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,696,618 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 3,360,101 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for approximately 0.6% of Marshall Wace LLP's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.37% of Shopify worth $697,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Phillip Securities cut Shopify from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Thirty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Shopify

Key Headlines Impacting Shopify

Investors following SHOP have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Shopify’s international expansion is gaining momentum, supported by overseas gross merchandise volume growth, localized commerce tools and broader payment capabilities—potential drivers of future growth. Shopify's Global Expansion Gains Pace: Can It Fuel More Growth?

Shopify’s international expansion is gaining momentum, supported by overseas gross merchandise volume growth, localized commerce tools and broader payment capabilities—potential drivers of future growth. Positive Sentiment: A new OnTrac tracking integration adds carrier tracking to Shopify’s merchant and consumer experiences ahead of the holidays, potentially making shipping updates and delivery estimates clearer. OnTrac Launches Tracking Integration with Shopify Ahead of the Holidays

A new OnTrac tracking integration adds carrier tracking to Shopify’s merchant and consumer experiences ahead of the holidays, potentially making shipping updates and delivery estimates clearer. Negative Sentiment: The slowdown in revenue growth versus the first half could weigh on sentiment, particularly given Shopify’s valuation. The provided coverage does not report a more direct negative business development behind the share-price weakness.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $132.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.65. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.00 and a 52-week high of $180.88. The firm's fifty day moving average is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.64.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter. Shopify had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify is a commerce technology company that provides tools for businesses to create and operate online stores. Its platform supports activities such as product management, order processing, payments, shipping, marketing and customer engagement. Shopify also offers point-of-sale tools for merchants selling in person, connecting retail operations with online sales. Its services are used by businesses of varying sizes and are available to merchants in countries around the world. Founded in 2006, Shopify is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

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