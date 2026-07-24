Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196,004 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 621,893 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 0.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.25% of Shopify worth $379,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $2,611,797,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,506,036 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,530,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,026,193 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,257,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,074 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Shopify by 7,207.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,148,259 shares of the software maker's stock worth $184,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,246,473 shares of the software maker's stock worth $259,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.19. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.58. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.00 and a 1-year high of $182.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Shopify from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Shopify from a "market outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Shopify from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.86.

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Shopify News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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