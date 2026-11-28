Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,726,360 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 429,186 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 2.7% of Bamco Inc. NY's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.83% of Shopify worth $1,590,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.5% in the third quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the software maker's stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Midway Capital Research & Management boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Midway Capital Research & Management now owns 14,008 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset One Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company's stock.

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Recent Shopify Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about SHOP:

Shopify Stock Up 6.6%

SHOP stock opened at $142.23 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.87. The stock has a market cap of $182.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.97, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.65.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Shopify had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $165.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler set a $172.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $180.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Shopify from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Thirty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

About Shopify

Shopify Inc. is a commerce technology company that provides software and services for businesses selling online, in person and through other sales channels. Its platform helps merchants create and manage online stores, organize products and orders, and handle payments, marketing and customer engagement. Shopify also offers point-of-sale tools for in-person sales, Shopify Payments in supported markets, and solutions for larger businesses through Shopify Plus. Its services are used by merchants in many countries and across a wide range of industries and business sizes.

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