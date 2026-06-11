Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,249 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 49,004 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Shopify were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 197 shares of the software maker's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.04. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $126.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Further Reading

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