Shopify Inc. $SHOP Stake Lifted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,855 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 31,251 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Shopify were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Shopify from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shopify from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

Key Headlines Impacting Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded Shopify to Buy and lifted its price target to $160 , citing early signs of strength in Q2, a reworked partner program, and potential pricing power as Shopify benefits from “agentic commerce.” Article Title

Jefferies upgraded Shopify to and lifted its price target to , citing early signs of strength in Q2, a reworked partner program, and potential pricing power as Shopify benefits from “agentic commerce.” Positive Sentiment: Stifel and Bank of America also recently turned more constructive on the stock, adding to the view that SHOP may be re-rating after a weak year-to-date stretch. Article Title

Stifel and Bank of America also recently turned more constructive on the stock, adding to the view that may be re-rating after a weak year-to-date stretch. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Shopify to Strong Buy , reflecting improving optimism around earnings prospects and the company’s ability to rebound from the recent pullback. Article Title

Zacks upgraded Shopify to , reflecting improving optimism around earnings prospects and the company’s ability to rebound from the recent pullback. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted Shopify’s growing role in payments infrastructure and its position as a core platform for AI-driven and “agentic” commerce, reinforcing the long-term bull case. Article Title

Coverage highlighted Shopify’s growing role in payments infrastructure and its position as a core platform for AI-driven and “agentic” commerce, reinforcing the long-term bull case. Neutral Sentiment: DoorDash launched a native Shopify App Store integration for local retailers, which expands merchant functionality on Shopify but is more of a partnership update than a direct earnings catalyst. Article Title

DoorDash launched a native Shopify App Store integration for local retailers, which expands merchant functionality on Shopify but is more of a partnership update than a direct earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted Shopify’s earlier share-price weakness, slower growth, and AI-related costs, which temper enthusiasm even as sentiment improves. Article Title

Shopify Price Performance

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $125.68 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.00 and a 12 month high of $182.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.09 billion, a PE ratio of 124.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.58. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.31.

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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