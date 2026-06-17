Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 3,534 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,678 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $2,516,628,000. Amundi lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,608,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,013,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,062 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,273,233 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,129,283,000 after buying an additional 2,250,174 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $269.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $13,143,898.47. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $305.71 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $331.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $278.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's 50 day moving average is $276.22 and its 200 day moving average is $223.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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