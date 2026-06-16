Sienna Gestion Boosts Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

Sienna Gestion lifted its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,055 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion's holdings in Wabtec were worth $13,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 175 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wabtec during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 60,852 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.89, for a total transaction of $16,362,494.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 128,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,613,940.81. This trade represents a 32.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 64,341 shares of company stock valued at $17,277,171 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Stock Performance

NYSE:WAB opened at $268.92 on Tuesday. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $184.26 and a 12 month high of $275.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business's fifty day moving average price is $262.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.18.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Wabtec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wabtec

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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