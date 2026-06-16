Sienna Gestion Takes Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Sienna Gestion bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in W.P. Carey by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,462 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $263,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $184,035,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in W.P. Carey by 31,629.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,163,285 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $139,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,467 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in W.P. Carey by 1,183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,130,402 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $76,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in W.P. Carey by 2,712.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 771,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,128,000 after purchasing an additional 744,097 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,027,268. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. Scotiabank raised their target price on W.P. Carey from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded W.P. Carey from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on W.P. Carey from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded W.P. Carey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of W.P. Carey stock opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.76. W.P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $76.97.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.The business had revenue of $454.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. W.P. Carey's payout ratio is 158.97%.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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