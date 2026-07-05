Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires 74,885 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 3,344.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,124 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,885 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.3% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $15,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,265 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Clear Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,167,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Indivisible Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,923,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,444,281 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $224,278,000 after acquiring an additional 45,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE CVX opened at $169.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.50. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $145.58 and a 12 month high of $214.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $183.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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