Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 1,246.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.5% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,340.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,169 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $975.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $867.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.79. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,140,232.16. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,300 shares of company stock valued at $119,422,004. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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